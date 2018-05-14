Santa Clarita Youth Grove now accepting names

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting submissions of names of youth, ages 24 and younger who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

To be considered for addition, youth must have lived in the Santa Clarita Valley or attended a local school.

Names will be added to pillars that simulate cut tree stumps, which represent young lives cut short. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives will be lost behind the wheel.

To submit a name to be added to the Youth Grove, parents or family members must complete a signed release form. Names can be submitted at any time. However, for inclusion in this year’s annual Evening of Remembrance scheduled for September 5, 2018, names must be received by Saturday, June 30, 2018.

The half-acre Youth Grove memorial is dedicated to educating the community about safe driving and offers a place for reflection. It is home to 105 individual pillars, each with a plaque bearing the name of a young life lost in a traffic-related incident.

Prior to the Evening of Remembrance, community members are invited to participate in the Walk of Remembrance. The walk will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Youth Grove to be followed by the Ceremony in the adjacent Field 4.

For more information on the Youth Grove or to obtain a release form, contact Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3708 or tsimgen@santa-clarita.com, or visit Santa-Clarita.com/YouthGrove.

The above information was shared with The Signal from the City of Santa Clarita.