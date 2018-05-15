Saugus welcomes new superintendent

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board announced Thursday that it has found its next superintendent to replace retiring superintendent Joan Lucid.

Colleen Hawkins is expected to officially assume the position as the next Superintendent of the Saugus Union School District this July, but the public will have a chance to interact and meet with her at Tuesday’s meeting of the Governing Board.

Hawkins’ appointment is pending a vote that is expected to occur at the upcoming meeting, which Hawkins will attend. If Hawkins’ employment contract is approved by the board, then she will assume control of the district’s day-to-day decisions on educational programs, spending, staff, and facilities beginning on July 1.

“We’re very excited to introduce Dr. Hawkins to the public,” Board President Christopher Trunkey said, “and we look forward to having everybody get to know her.”

Hawkins is currently the assistant superintendent of Educational Services for the Compton Unified School District having served in the role since September 2015. Prior to CUSD, Hawkins held the same position with the West Covina Unified School District. She was a director and coordinator in Corona Norco Unified School District between 2002 and 2013 and began her career in education at Fontana Unified School District as an elementary school teacher in 1993.

Following the Jan. 9, 2018 announcement of Dr. Lucid’s retirement, the governing board began the process of selecting a new superintendent at its next regular meeting the following week.

The board set a schedule of meetings and began seeking input from the community and different stakeholder groups. An online survey was conducted and multiple meetings were scheduled to hear the opinions of the community at-large, teachers, staff, students and community leaders. Ultimately, the feedback was provided to the governing board members for consideration in their deliberations.

“All of the candidates we interviewed were outstanding,” Trunkey said. “Dr. Hawkins rose to the top not only because of her 26 years of experience in public education but also because of her depth of experience with diverse student populations and 21st century instructional strategies that will help all of our students realize their potential.”

Hawkins said she is honored that the board has entrusted her to the position of superintendent.

“I look forward to continuing that tradition with this exemplary organization,” Hawkins said. “I’m most excited to meet the students, parents, staff and community members who create the Saugus Union School District family and to becoming part of the Santa Clarita area.”