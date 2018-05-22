SCV cornhole tournament coming up in June

By Crystal Duan

For some Santa Clarita residents, cornhole is more than a fun, casual game played at barbecues — when they play in tournaments, real money may be at stake. June 9 is the next chance for hundreds of players to toss until they drop at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The sport cornhole, also known as bean-bag toss, is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole. A bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the platform scores 1 point. The game ends when players reach a minimum score of 21.

Groups for Santa Clarita players have been growing in membership since 2015. Socal Baggers Cornhole and SCV Cornhole frequently hold events, sometimes with hundreds in attendance, for SCV cornhole enthusiasts.

June 9 will be the next big tournament held by Socal Baggers Cornhole. Participants can pay $65 for entry to the amusement park and to be placed on a two-person team. Spectators, family and friends can pay $40 to enter the park. Cash and prizes will be available for the winners. The event starts at 10:30 a.m.

“It’s not just a backyard game anymore,” said Socal Baggers Cornhole co-founder Chris Cook. “There are actually pro players now.”

The groups connect on Facebook and boast 250 members strong. On Mondays, SCV Cornhole holds games where people can show up. Paying $5 puts you in a tournament where you get teamed up with a partner at random.

The leagues take place once a week at Wolf Creek or Dudes Brewery.

Socal Baggers Cornhole has put on tournaments once a month since 2015. Previous tournaments have been at Central Park and the Ice Station, usually with at least 50 teams.

To sign up for the next tournament, interested players can go to socalbaggers.com for online registration. A table will also be available for sign ups at the door.