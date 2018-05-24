SCV officials show support, solidarity with Armenian people

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, joined the Congressional Armenian Caucus on Thursday.

The 114-member bipartisan group is in association with the Armenian National Committee of America and coordinates advocacy for stronger American-Armenian relationships. It also serves to promote religious liberty and the acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues on the Congressional Armenian Caucus,” Knight said. “America and Armenia share much in common, especially our mutual commitment to freedom of religion and individual liberties. It’s also important to never forget atrocities like the Armenian Genocide so that we may always remain vigilant in ensuring they never happen again. Southern California has a large contingent of Armenian Americans, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the caucus to address these important issues.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored those who had died in the Armenian Genocide last year, when she co-authored a motion to proclaim April as Armenian History Month.

“Los Angeles County is home to the greatest number of Armenians outside of Armenia,” Barger said. “While it is vital that we commemorate the Armenian Genocide each year, we must also celebrate the continual contributions of this vibrant community who deeply impact Los Angeles County’s culture, economy, government, and arts.”

On April 10, the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was commemorated during the Board of Supervisors meeting, when Supervisors Barger and Hilda Solis held a special presentation recognizing the Day of Remembrance for the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian genocide was from 1915-23 and killed 1.5 million people, according to the 2011 American Community Survey, an estimated 214,618 Armenians live within the Los Angeles County region.