SCV residents can donate to Red Cross May 21 to June 15

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

From May 21 to June 15, the American Red Cross will be taking volunteer donors at two Santa Clarita locations to help ensure patient needs can be met this summer.

Around Memorial Day, the Red Cross sees a steep decline in blood donations, according to spokeswoman Christine Welch. Busy summer schedules, vacations and school breaks also cause a drop in donations.

Santa Clarita will have opportunities for donors to make appointments at the Old West Masonic Lodge and Best Buy on Bouquet Canyon Road.

The dates for the Old West Masonic Lodge will be May 23 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; May 30, June 6 and June 13 from 1-7 p.m.; and June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On May 31, donors can go to Best Buy from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to donate.

Interested SCV residents can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors who give blood before June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Additionally, those who come to give May 25-29, will receive an exclusive Red Cross branded T-shirt while supplies last.