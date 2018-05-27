Sheriff’s deputies respond to potential shooting in Newhall

By Skylar Barti

29 mins ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of gunshots in Newhall off of Trumpet Drive.

According to Lt. Andrew Dahring with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the shots could have also been firecrackers, though several residents reported hearing gunshots near Valle Del Oro in Newhall in a Facebook post in a local emergency group.

Four individuals were seen running from the area after the sounds were heard, according to Lt. Dahring. There is no reported victim of a potential shooting, though deputies found a firearm in some bushes around the reported area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.