Summer Rush returns to COC

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The College of the Canyons hosted another of its Summer Rush event Friday as it seeks to help reduce the difficulties students face when enrolling in the college and classes.

Current students, community members and prospective applicants were invited to Canyons Hall at the college’s Valencia campus to receive help with class registration, financial aid, online orientation or any other problem that would prevent somebody from continuing their education.

Students who missed Friday’s event can find help on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials said the college has hosted similar registration events for nearly five years and it will continue holding events throughout the summer at the Valencia campus.

“It’s helpful for students to come in and get their pre-registration steps done in one trip,” said Eric Harnish, a COC spokesman. “Being able to do your online assessment, orientation and enrollment on the spot is really helpful for people who can’t always find the time to do it otherwise.”

Harnish went on to describe the waves of students who never fail to come obtain a student ID card, purchase textbooks or even fill out a special admissions form, which would allow a high school student to complete college coursework.

Parking is free in all of the college’s student lots during the rush events, and a class schedule for the summer 2018 semester is available online.

For those unable to attend the Summer Rush events on Friday and Saturday, Harnish said college staff from key student services departments will again be available to provide personalized, on-site assistance on May 29-30.

“Open registration is underway by then,” Harnish said. “So you can come in, and go from application to registration and have your classes ready for next year.”