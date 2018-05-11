Teacher Appreciation Week continues in Sulphur Springs

By Brennon Dixson

8 mins ago

Students, parents and schools are continuing the efforts to recognize the valuable work of teachers during national Teacher Appreciation Week.

Sulphur Springs Union School District honored the Teachers of the Year from its nine school sites Wednesday night with certificates from Los Angeles County and Congressman Steve Knight.

Principals prepared speeches outlining why they felt their teacher was deserving of special recognition.

Beatriz Vargas, a second grade teacher at Sulphur Springs Community School, was described as a teacher who had truly earned the title of Wonder Woman.

“She empowers students every day,” Principal Eric Guerrero said. “She is an encourager, she is a motivator and she is a Mustang.”

Other teachers were highlighted for their passion, and good-natured, selfless acts by proud administrators who echoed sentiments similar to those of Guerrero.

“We all know Sulphur Springs has the best teachers,” a member of the crowd exclaimed before teachers were presented their certificates and flowers.

Nearly every district in the SCV has planned festivities for the teachers at its schools. Districts such as Hart and Castaic Union each passed resolutions declaring May 6-12 as Week of the Teacher, and Plum Canyon Elementary School treated teachers to a taco truck on Wednesday.