Three’s company: Kitsinian Jewelers will join Nordstrom Rack, T.J. Maxx

By Steve Kiggins

3 mins ago

We all knew Nordstrom Rack and T.J. Maxx were set to share the former Haggen supermarket building at The Promenade at Town Center.

Here’s what we didn’t know: They won’t be alone.

Kitsinian Jewelers, headquartered in Van Nuys, will set up a factory outlet store between the two retailers, Arch Kitsinian told The Signal on Friday. He expects a late summer or early fall opening.

“Nobody knows,” Kitsinian said.

Kitsinian Jewelers sells a variety of engagement rings, wedding bands, watches and other fine jewelry including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and charms, according to its website.

Started by Arch’s father, Sarkis, Kitsinian Jewelers was born as a “modest shop along Beirut’s most fashion-forward avenue,” according to the website, before he and wife Susan opened a small store in Hawaii in 1974. The family later relocated to the Los Angeles area.

On its website, Kitsinian labels itself as “America’s most trusted family in jewelry.”

The transformation of the 55,000-square-foot former grocery building that had been an eyesore for two years will only broaden shoppers’ experience at a bustling plaza that also includes HomeGoods, Tilly’s, Party City and Red Robin.

Following Nordstrom Rack’s much-ballyhooed April 19 opening at 27095 McBean Parkway, resulting in early-morning lines that stretched into the parking lot, T.J. Maxx will likely open its doors in August, said NAI Capital’s John Cserkuti, who brokered the deal to bring all three retailers into the sub-divided space.

Media representatives for T.J. Maxx did not return phone or email inquiries from The Signal on Thursday and Friday.

Cserkuti described the Promenade’s trio of newest tenants as “Amazon-proof, recession-proof,” adding that another grocer wasn’t “the right choice” for the space.

The T.J. Maxx will be the company’s second in the Santa Clarita Valley; the other is located in the Canyon Center at 19407 Soledad Canyon Rd.

Matthew’s Moving and Storage closes after 24 years

Matthew’s Moving and Storage has gone out of business after 24 years in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“It has been our pride and satisfaction to provide the community with our moving services. We have had the pleasure of getting to know so many of you as clients, but more importantly as neighbors and friends,” Matt Wetzel, the company’s owner, wrote in an email to The Signal. “Matthew’s Moving and Storage has afforded my wife and I the wonderful opportunity of raising our family here in this awesome community. We have moved more than one generation of you, and it has truly been a great experience.”

As of May 22, Wetzel has rejoined Wetzel and Sons Moving and Storage, where he’ll work with his brother, Dan, and his sons as well as his own son, Zach. The company’s phone number is 661-257-1120.