Trinity Classical Academy congratulates its largest graduating class
Faculty at Trinity Classical Academy Stand as students file in for graduation/Skylar Barti The Signal
By Skylar Barti
1 min ago

Trinity Classical Academy presented its largest graduating class words of encouragement and faith as they move on to their next journey in their education.

Trinity congratulated 46 graduates from the private Christian academy, with 27 graduates receiving honors and other awards at Higher Vision Church off of The Old Road.

Graduates from the class of 2018 were praised for their commitment to the school’s values: virtue, wisdom, purpose and courage.

This year’s valedictorian, Julian Cortes, was also the recipient of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates Scholarship, which will give Cortes a full ride to his university of choice, John Hopkins University. Only 300 students across the nation are chosen to receive the scholarship.

Valedictorian Julian Cortes giving a speech to Trinity Classical Academy/Skylar Barti The Signal

This year’s class speakers included Hobbs Christopher, Ethan McMath, Luke Cunningham, Ellie Kim and Salutatorian Josh Wilson.

Salutatorian Josh Wilson giving a speech to Trinity Classical Academy/Skylar Barti The Signal

Some of the colleges the graduates will be attending included Harvey Mudd College, UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC San Diego, Southern Methodist University and Gonzaga University.

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

