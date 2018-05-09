Two thieves steal three phones on Golden Valley
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station unit investigates a robbery at a T-Mobile store on the 19200 block of Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies are looking for two thieves who stole three phones from a phone store in Golden Valley.

The robbery happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, when two men entered the T-Mobile store on the 19000 block of Golden Valley Road, between Highway 14 and Lost Canyon Road.

“Three phones were taken, a Samsung phone and two iPhones,” Lt. Andy Dahring with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Wednesday.

Five months ago, detectives were investigating a rash of phone thefts in the SCV including three thefts in three months at the same store.

On Nov. 28, a thief ran into the Verizon Store on The Old Road at McBean Parkway, marking the third time thieves had stolen from the store in three months.

Detectives noted at the time that the new model cell phones were becoming the most coveted item for thieves in the SCV.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

