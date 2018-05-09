University News

By Signal Contributor

3 mins ago

Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC

Approximately 1,183 students were eligible to walk in Coastal Carolina University’s graduation exercises, held on campus at the HTC Student Recreation Center and Convocation Center in three separate ceremonies May 4-5.

Among those students who graduated:

Casey May, Stevenson Ranch, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in management.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,223 degrees during commencement exercises May 4 and 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

The graduates are from 60 countries, 46 states and the District of Columbia, and 250 Nebraska communities.

The arena hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees May 4 and one for those earning bachelor’s degrees May 5.

Presley Capri Smith, Santa Clarita: College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

Madeline Suzanne Bishop, Valencia: College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

For a complete list of graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/99dw.