Valley Industry Association holds luncheon in honor of SCV Water

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A luncheon is happening on May 15 in honor of California’s newest water agency, SCV Water.

The event will take place at 11:45 a.m. at the Valencia Country Club, hosted by the Valley Industry Association.

The organization SCV Water was launched Jan. 1 of this year, and will present at the luncheon on regional water management’s future direction. Speakers will be Matt Stone, general manager of SCV Water and Maria Gutzeit, the vice president of the SCV Water Board of Directors. Gary Saenger of Saenger Associates will also offer a short spotlight presentation.

Pricing is $50 for members of the Valley Industry Association and $65 for non members.

SCV Water has three regional divisions: Newhall Water Division, Santa Clarita Water Division and Valencia Water Division. The Newhall division is located at 23780 North Pine Street in Newhall; Santa Clarita is located at 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita; Valencia is located at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller in Valencia.

SCV Water’s headquarters are at 27243 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita has been representing business interests throughout the SCV for more than 30 years.

The country club where the event is held is located at 27330 Tourney Road, 91355.