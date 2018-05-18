Veterans benefits presentation to be held at SCV Senior Center next month

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The SCV Senior Center Veterans Committee will host a free veterans benefits presentation on June 6.

The event will be at 10 a.m. at the SCV Senior Center. Stewart Liff, former Chief of the U.S. Veterans Benefits Administration’s Human Resources Division, will present his expertise on benefits information for veterans and dependents. The hour-long presentation is geared toward anyone who needs help navigating the VA system.

Liff has been the recipient of the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service, among other awards. He has written seven books and regularly speaks at conferences and to government and professional publications. He will share expertise on topics including compensation, pension, insurance, and having a representative, according to a press release from the center.

The Senior Center is located at 22900 Market Street in Newhall. The presentation will be held in Rooms A1 and A2.

For more information, contact Robin Clough at the center at rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org or call 661-259-9444.