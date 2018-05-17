Weekly Blood Donation Opportunities May 17
FILE PHOTO: Onsite nurse Brandy Cole check in Les Robinson before he donates blood at The Sanctuary Church Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Samie Gebers/ The Signal

Weekly Blood Donation Opportunities May 17

1 min ago
Signal Staff

Blood Donation Opportunities

 

Because emergency situations are unpredictable, the American Red Cross needs regular donations to help ensure that blood products are available for patients at a moment’s notice. You can help ensure a sufficient supply for accident victims and others with serious medical conditions by reminding the public that the Red Cross consistently needs donations.

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products. Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

 

Newhall

  •  5/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 23233 Lyons Ave

 

Santa Clarita

  • 5/23/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

 

 Valencia

  • 5/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ice Station, 27745 N Smyth Drive
  • 6/26/2018: 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pkwy.

 

Signal Staff

Signal Staff