Wilk sex offender bill passes Senate with unanimous vote

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

A bill that State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Antelope Valley, introduced to reform the release and placement for California sex offenders unanimously passed the Senate on Thursday.

Senate Bill 1199 would expand current protections against the ‘dumping’ of sexually violent predators into random communities. Now it would include, when reasonably possible, requiring authorities to take familial and community ties into consideration when determining where inmates convicted of registerable sex offenses are placed upon release.

“Areas like the Victor and Antelope valleys should not bear the brunt of rehousing and rehabilitating California’s sex offenders simply because they are more affordable,” Wilk said about the bill. “The goal is to keep registered sex-offenders from re-offending and to keep our communities safe. Our best chance at that is if they receive the appropriate services, and have the support of their families and friends by being placed in to their original home communities.”

Senate Bill 1199 will now be sent to the Assembly where it will be considered in the Assembly Public Safety Committee.