Woman missing four days released from hospital

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A College of the Canyons student who, in a weakened physical state, crawled into her Stevenson Ranch home from her car after having been missing for four days, has been released from the hospital.

Yasmine Alia Naqui, 23, of Stevenson Ranch, who vanished May 3, was reported missing by her family two days later.

On May 7, Naqui arrived at her home under a cloud of mystery.

The woman was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, but has since been released.

Detective Tamar Abraham, assigned to the Missing Persons section of the Los Angeles

County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau and to the Naqui missing persons case, told The Signal Monday that the case is closed.

“No crime was committed. There’s no investigation. She ended up coming home,” Abraham said.

Messages left for Naqui and her family were not returned.

