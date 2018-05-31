Woman ordered to stand trial for murder in stabbing death of her girlfriend

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death last year, was ordered Thursday to stand trial for murder following a day-long preliminary hearing.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 34, appeared Thursday in San Fernando Superior Court charged with murder in the death of Christine Diane McQueen.

She was held to answer to the charge of murder, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Walker is now scheduled to arraigned on that charge June 14. Walker, who is unemployed, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded April 8 to calls made by McQueen’s mother grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon, near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

Deputies found the body of 46-year-old Christine Diane Mcqueen, which had been stabbed 71 times.

Walker was placed in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, with bail set at $1 million.

