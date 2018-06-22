2018 All-SCV Softball Team

By Diego Marquez

Ending the year the same way they did last year, Valencia softball’s Ally Shipman and Shea O’Leary repeat as the All-SCV Co-Players of the Year.

“It’s an honor to win the award with Ally,” O’Leary said. “It just reminds us that our hard work and sacrifice was all worth it.”

Finishing another undefeated Foothill League season going 10-0, the Vikings pitcher was as dominant as they come, posting a 1.30 ERA in 214.67 innings of work while striking out 288 batters.

“Honestly, this year I was just trying to go out and have fun,” O’Leary said. “I really didn’t think about stats this year, but it’s awesome that I was able to get that even though I wasn’t expecting to get those numbers.”

The University of Texas commit will always treasure her time and playing career at Valencia, but will hold her senior year close to her heart because of one game.

”Definitely the senior game,” O’Leary said. “The game was just a lot of fun and there were so many emotions. Reality kind of set in, like, this is the last time we will play together.”

O’Leary’s catcher and counterpart, Ally Shipman, let her batting and fielding do the talking for her throughout the year.

Finishing the year with a .356 batting average on 31 hits in addition to 25 RBIs, the University of Tennessee commit was walked 34 times on the season and still managed to hit seven home runs.

“I try to take it more as a compliment more than anything else,” Shipman said. “It was hard to adjust to all the walks, but I kept telling myself that if I can’t provide (my team) with my hitting them I could help with fielding or catching.”

For Valencia head coach Donna Lee, having the pitcher/catcher duo on the same team was a dream.

“They have been the face of the program for the last four years,” Lee said. “Teams have to really think about how they are going to hit off Shea and Ally was walked most of the time this year so she had to find a way to contribute.

“They both matured not only as softball players, but as ladies. I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to coach the two. They came in as freshmen and now they leave as stars.”

First Team

Sophia Medellin, Golden Valley, junior

Leading the Foothill League in batting average (.536), RBIs (38) and home runs (8) Medellin consistently delivered for a potent Grizzlies offense.

Hayley Mihut, Saugus, freshman

In 62 at-bats, the freshman garnered 24 hits, good enough for third place on her team to end the season with .387 batting percentage.

Brooke Marquez, Hart, junior

The junior led Hart with 43 hits on the year and amassed 14 multi-hit games, five of which she had three or more hits.

Gianna Lombardi, West Ranch, junior

Lombardi was the Wildcats most consistent hitter to end her junior year with 39 hits in 80 plate appearances. Lombardi had a six-RBI game against Marshall going 4-for-5 at the plate.

Jasmine Carbajal, Golden Valley, senior

One of three senior leaders, Carbajal racked up 39 hits on her way to a .470 batting average and .488 on-base percentage.

Aly Kaneshiro, Hart, sophomore

One of the league’s most talented underclassmen, Kaneshiro belted a team-leading seven home runs on the way to a .451 batting average bringing in 31 runs on 32 hits on the year.

Libbie McMahan, Saugus, sophomore

McMahan was tied for second on her team in hits with 27, four of which were blasted over the wall or into the outfield for a home run. She also tacked on 19 RBIs.

Cassidy Cangemi, Golden Valley, senior

Winning all but one of Golden Valley’s record-setting 18 wins, Cangemi was the Grizzlies ace, posting a 1.41 ERA in 133.2 innings of work while striking out 223 of the batters she faced. Cangemi also hit a .426 batting average with 26 hits and 17 RBIs at the plate.

Noel Dominguez, Valencia, senior

The College of Charleston commit led the Vikings in batting average, posting a .359 with 33 hits and 19 RBIs on the year.

Second Team

Emma Bramson, Valencia, freshman

Making a splash in her first year playing at the varsity level, Bramson tied for second in batting average with .356 on a strong Viking squad.

Kelia Paragas, Valencia, senior

A .325 batting average was good enough to slide Paragas into fourth on a Vikings squad that took home the Foothill League title.

Makayla Lopez, Saugus, senior

Headlining a very potent Saugus batting lineup, Lopez finished the year with six home runs and 25 RBIs for a .365 batting average.

Jessica Cordola, Saugus, senior

Another one of Saugus’ highly-touted hitters, Cordola was a constant figure in the dugout and out on the field. Cordola finishes the year with five home runs, 27 hits and 24 RBIs.

Leslie Reynaga, Saugus, junior

The Cents’ ace on the year, Reynaga won six of her seven league starts to end the season with a 2.072 ERA while striking out 57 batters.

Sara Olson, West Ranch, junior

Second on the team with a batting average of .414, Olson was able to connect with the ball 29 times on the season and finished with a .523 on-base percentage.

Amarys Miller Godsey, Valencia, senior

The Vikings senior finished her last year with 23 hits, 18 RBIs and a .250 batting average for the first-place Viking team.

Kailee Powell, Canyon, senior

In her final year at Canyon, Powell compiled a batting average of .431 and an on-base percentage of .542, good enough to land her in the top seven in the Foothill League in both categories.

Jordyn Gasper, Hart, senior

Racking up 42 hits on the year, Gasper was one of the top hitters for the Indians, ending the year with a .532 batting average.

Honorable Mention

Canyon — Kate Post, senior

Golden Valley — Nicole Smart, junior

Hart — Brooke Dragoloski, junior

Saugus — Dallas Andrews, sophomore

SCCS — Sydnee Skinner, senior

SCVi — Aleena Valenzuela, freshman

Trinity Classical Academy — Heidi Schafer, junior

Valencia — Alexis Genovese, senior

West Ranch — Jenna Rorick, junior