Transient accused of setting fire in wash

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An unemployed homeless man was arrested on suspicion of arson after he allegedly lit a fire in the Santa Clara River wash behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Bouquet Canyon Road.

The 29-year-old transient was arrested just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Responding deputies found the suspect standing next to the open fire,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“The deputies used an extinguisher they had with them to put out the fire,” she said.

The specific section of the California penal code, a felony, that the man allegedly violated reads: “Arson of a structure or forest land is a felony punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for two, four or six years.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt