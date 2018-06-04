Agua Dulce brush fire burns 20 acres
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

A wind-swept brush fire in Agua Dulce burned more than 20 acres within 10 minutes of being reported.

Firefighters with both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest
Fire Service responded to reports of a fire at 12:26 p.m. Monday near Sierra Highway and Anthony road.

Water-dumping fixed wing aircraft and helicopters were deployed.

“We have 20 acres plus burned,” Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said.

Winds were reported to be about five miles per hour, with the fire moving uphill in moderate brush, he said.

“We are sending resources,” Nathan Judy, ANF spokesman said.

