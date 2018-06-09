Air quality in SCV will be unhealthy for residents with respiratory diseases, says LA County Dept. of Health

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today and tomorrow, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Health.

Residents with asthma, heart disease or chronic respiratory diseases are advised to limit outdoor activities, said LA County Interim Health Officer Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH. Schools in session should keep children with similar conditions indoors as much as possible.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now website, the Air Quality Index, or AQI, is registering 132 AQI, insisting “Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.”

AQI reports on air quality. The higher the AQI, the more polluted and hazardous it is to breath during any outdoor activities, according to the EPA website.

To look at the air quality map, go to the EPA website for a full list of air quality across LA County and the state.