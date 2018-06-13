Animal center to host annual kitten shower

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Castaic Animal Care Center will host its annual Kitten Shower on Saturday, offering future feline parents the chance to meet a large variety of adoptable kittens.

The shower will occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 at the Castaic Animal Care Center, which is located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. According to officials, visitors are also invited to witness the work that goes on behind the scenes at the Care Center.

“This is a great opportunity to meet multiple kittens at one location rather than visiting several rescues, care centers or foster carers,” said Larissa Barnes, a volunteer cat coordinator at the Center. More than 70 cats and kittens have already entered foster care this spring and many more are still looking to find their forever homes.

“All our kittens will be in one place and that means you can spend time choosing your perfect future family member,” Barnes added. “We have a wonderful team of volunteers that will love the opportunity to let you cuddle their kittens and provide you with expert advice on cat and kitten care.”

Canned food for the kittens is always appreciated, she said, and those who attend will be invited to enjoy snacks and refreshments courtesy of the ASPCA.

“Cupcakes and kittens on a Saturday,” Barnes exclaimed, “Sounds pretty appealing to me!”