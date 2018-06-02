AOC recognized their class of 2018

By Skylar Barti

2 mins ago

Academy of the Canyons honored the students finishing their education Saturday at their 2018 graduation.

Ninety-nine students graduated from Santa Clarita’s middle college school that mixes regular high school classes as well as college class from College of the Canyons.

The graduation opened with student singer, Christina Knights singing the national anthem followed by congratulations from Dr. Pete Getz, AOC’s principal.

The president of the associated student body, Hazel Yang, was the first student to speak to the 2018 graduating class. Yang recalled the four years spent with her fellow classmates she called “the emo class”, and how much they have changed throughout it all.

Some of the colleges the graduates will be attending in the future include; College of the Canyons, UCLA, UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz, UC Santa Barbara, CSUN, UC Berkeley and Cal Lutheran.

AOC was established in 2000 as middle college school. Students can take a maximum of 11 units at COC and are able to graduate with both their high school diploma as well as a degree from the college.