Breaking: Person air lifted from Six Flags north employee parking lot

By Ryan Mancini

3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A person was airlifted from Six Flags Magic Mountain’s north employee parking lot Sunday afternoon.

The individual was taken to a nearby hospital. Details on the individual and their state of health are currently unknown.

Six Flags officials were unable to be reached for comment following the incident.

LA County Fire Department dispatcher Cheryl Sims said the call-in was made at 12:38 p.m. The emergency chopper left to the amusement park at 12:44 p.m.

This is breaking news story, we will update when we have more information.