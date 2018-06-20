California Community Colleges (CCC) launch online resources to help students

By mchavez

Prospective students will be able to make more informed decisions about their college education and career choices with these new assets, stated a news release from the state’s community college system.

The two online resources, Salary Surfer and Strong Workforce Stars, will allow students to explore diverse careers through short videos and compare salaries across fields, as well as check to see which local community college programs are recognized for how well students do after graduation, according to California Community Colleges officials.

“Salary Surfer and Strong Workforce Stars complement one another in providing information that is important for making a well-informed decision about college and career,” said Van Ton-Quinlivan, CCC executive vice chancellor for workforce and digital futures, in a news release about the launching of the two sites.

The Salary Surfer website was relaunched with updated data and new resources. Students and families can now “surf” the site to explore estimated salary information for a wide range of occupations. New to the site are more than 100 career highlight videos that serve as a valuable exploration tool for students and families to visualize a future in various careers, including career education fields.

Additionally, the 114-college system announced the 2018 Strong Workforce Stars. This title is awarded to career education programs whose graduates show significant gains in factors important for advancing social mobility – a substantial increase in earnings, attainment of a living wage and a job closely matched with the field of study.

Strong Workforce Stars can be viewed in the Workforce Recognition eShowcase website. All programs being recognized are listed, along with the name of their college and the criteria for which they received recognition. In addition, narratives describing Gold Star recipients are available.

“I think (the sites) are very helpful for students exploring careers and what they want to do,” commented Eric Harnish from College of the Canyon’s Public Information Office.

“The more informed students are about their chosen career and program of study at the outset, the better chances they have of reaching completion and transitioning into the workforce,” Ton-Quinlivan said in a statement.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by CCC Chancellor’s office.