Canyon’s Danforth, Valencia’s Johnson reach CIF state podium

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

CLOVIS – By the last lap of the 3200-meter race at the CIF state finals at Buchanan High School on Saturday, Canyon’s Ethan Danforth had worked his way up to third place.

With less than 600 meters remaining in the race, he still saw two runners in front of him.

“I was just trying to conserve as much energy as possible for that, like, last 300 and then it was just all out pretty much,” Danforth said. “Just gave it everything I had.”

The junior ended the event in fourth place at nine minutes, .30 seconds – setting a new record by three seconds, nonetheless.

Danforth, who typically comes into races fairly relaxed, said that one of the hardest parts of the finals was getting dialed in.

“It’s always harder to like, have your rhythm when you’re on the road,” he said. “Your pre-race rhythm, your rituals and all that and I just tried to stick to them as much as I could.”

Valencia’s JaCore Johnson also reached the podium at the state finals, clocking 47.62 for fifth place in the 400-meter dash.

*Check signalscv.com later for more results from the CIF state finals.