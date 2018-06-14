Car crashes into massage business in Saugus, no injuries

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A car crashed through the store front window of a massage business in Saugus on Thursday, causing some damage to the location, but no injuries.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. a white sedan slammed into the Elements Massage facility on 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road near Espuella Drive. The facility is one of several businesses in the strip plaza at the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road

“This was a vehicle into a structure, through a glass window,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Thursday.

Firefighters and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the incident.

Lt. Leo Bauer said deputies are still trying to figure out how the collision happened.

A man who identified himself as an employee of the location, but was not authorized to

comment on behalf of the business, confirmed no one inside was hurt in the crash.

