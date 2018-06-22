Carousel Ranch 22nd Annual Heart of the West

Dinner, Auction & Children’s Demonstration

Carousel Ranch | 34289 Rocking Horse Rd. Santa Clarita, CA 91390

Come and share in all that we have planned…a fantastic live and silent auction, a delicious dinner catered by Salt Creek Grille, dancing, a casino and of course a demonstration by our amazing riders.

All that we need to make it a perfect evening is YOU!

Please RSVP before August 17th

To purchase tickets, make a donation or volunteer visit https://www.carouselranch.org/heart-of-the-west.

All hands welcome!

VIP Seating $200 – includes premier seating, served gourmet meal, VIP service & gift

General Seating $100 – includes gourmet buffet