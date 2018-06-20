Castaic man put on probation after battery, vandalism plea deal

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Castaic man who pleaded no contest to battery and vandalism in connection with a domestic dispute was sentenced recently to three years probation.

Lemuel Lemus, 19, pleaded no contest May 24 to one misdemeanor count each of battery and vandalism resulting in damages valued at under $400, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

“He was sentenced to 36 months summary probation and additional court orders and restrictions,” Santiago said.

Lemus was arrested at about noon May 22, by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies who had responded to the 30000 block of Hasley Canyon Road, for a family disturbance call.

“The victim and the suspect are in a dating relationship,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCv Sheriff’s Station, said at the time of the arrest.

The victim and suspect had a verbal argument, she said.

“When the victim tried to leave, the suspect allegedly restrained her, and forcefully carried her several feet,” Miller said in May.

“After the suspect pushed the victim to the ground, he reportedly grabbed her cell phone and threw it, causing to break,” she said.

Lemus was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, vandalism and domestic violence, Miller said.

