CHP hands out 15 DUI citations for drivers over the weekend

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

California Highway Patrol officers cited 15 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs this past weekend.

Those pulled over and cited included many local residents and out-of-towners including drivers who reside in Winnetka and Bell.

Ages of the cited drivers ranged from 19 years old to 55, and all but one of the drivers was male, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.

On June 18, the CHP held a DUI checkpoint during which no arrests were made for impaired driving.

The CHP checkpoint was carried out on The Old Road, between Pico Canyon Road and McBean Parkway.

“We screened 467 vehicles, we conducted field sobriety tests on 11 individuals,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said about the June 18 checkpoint. “From the check point, we had zero arrest for DUI, but over the weekend — Friday to Sunday night (June 19 to 20) — we had five DUI arrests,” he said.

