City Council members discuss Cemex with Trump administration Dept. of Interior

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Santa Clarita officials recently returned from Washington D.C. after their first discussion with President Trump’s administration regarding a top concern for the city — an ongoing fight against the proposed gravel mine in Soledad Canyon.

Mayor Laurene Weste, Councilman Bob Kellar and Mike Murphy, the city’s intergovernmental relations manager, spoke with the Department of the Interior’s new deputy secretary, David Bernhardt, on the community’s opposition to the mining project operated by Cemex.

This was the first time council members had discussed the project with the Department of the Interior since Bernhardt began his term in July 2017, Murphy said.

History

The company behind the mine project proposed almost three decades ago is in the midst of a lawsuit with the city of Santa Clarita, claiming breach of contract and civil rights violations, among other charges.

This is the latest in conflicts between the city and Cemex regarding the two 10-year contracts from 1990 that would allow Cemex to extract 56 million tons of sand and gravel in Soledad Canyon.

The lawsuit came in December in response to city plans to annex the site in Soledad Canyon on the city’s eastern border.

Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission revealed plans for 2,694.4 acres that included nearly all of the mine site in December. They did not notify Cemex or the Bureau of Land Management, according to the lawsuit.

“After the contracts were signed (in 1990), the city began what would prove to be a multimillion-dollar, decades-long campaign to obstruct, interfere with, and otherwise oppose the Soledad Canyon Project,” the filed lawsuit stated.

Waiting game

In June, updated plans for annexation presented to the commission for the Eastside Open Space Annexation had the same land from the November meeting, minus Cemex’s proposed project site. The current annexation eliminates 459 acres of that open space area.

The fate of the mine project is currently in the hands of the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, which decided in August 2015 to pull the permits for Cemex’s mineral rights contracts due to non-operation.

Cemex filed an appeal of the cancellation in September 2015 to the Interior Board of Land Appeals, which determines if the Department of the Interior’s decisions are valid.

Officials at the IBLA’s office could not comment on the status of such an appeal on Wednesday.

The city of Santa Clarita is not involved in that process, Murphy said. Although the city owns the ‘surface estate’ of the Soledad Canyon land, the BLM owns the “mineral estate,” and so the city and Cemex are the only parties involved in the decision.

A representative of the IBLA told the city over a year ago that the BLM and Cemex had submitted all of their legal arguments so the board could make a decision, but that no information has been made available since, Murphy said.

Federal prohibition of future mining

In March of this year, wording in the federal Omnibus spending bill authored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein and supported by Congressman Steve Knight that sought to end the fight, was signed into law by President Donald Trump. The language precluded any mining operations in Soledad Canyon upon the conclusion or termination of existing contracts, putting a stop to future mining activities.

However, the federal Interior Board of Land Appeals still has to make a ruling on the current mining contracts that would allow the mine to operate for two decades.

The Cemex project has not begun in the years since it was approved, but its existence draws the ire of state and national legislators alike that have tried to pass legislation to stop it.

A bipartisan coalition of legislators are opposed to the potential mine: Assemblymen Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita, and Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale; Sens. Wilk, R-Antelope Valley, and Henry Stern, D-Calabasas; Reps. Knight, Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, Brad Sherman, D-Van Nuys; and Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

Knight previously introduced H.R. 4566, known as the Soledad Canyon Consistency Act, in February 2016 to block the mine. It was reintroduced in March 2017 as H.R. 1557.

Mining issue remains Knight’s top district priority, the congressman’s office told the Signal on Wednesday.

“Rep. Knight was not a participant in the meeting with Deputy Secretary Bernhardt, but met with Mayor Laurene Weste, Councilman Bob Kellar and others prior to their meeting at Department of Interior,” said Knight spokesman Chris Jusuf. “This issue continues to be a top priority for Congressman Knight, and he will continue to work hand in hand with local leaders to achieve the end goal of preventing Cemex from mining in Soledad Canyon.”

City’s position

Murphy spoke at the City Council meeting on Tuesday to reiterate the issue’s importance.

“For the benefit of the community, the council has remained strong on this issue and continues to remain so,” Murphy said.

“This is a very important issue to the valley,” Weste said. “And even if it’s in the hands of the courts, it’s important for due process to meet with all agencies and be face to face, with how this is being handled.”

Attempts by The Signal to reach Cemex have been unsuccessful. In the past, Cemex referred The Signal to its pending litigation regarding comment on the mining company’s position.

The lawsuit can be viewed here.