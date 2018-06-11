City Council to hold budget hearing, vote on doorbell-camera program for residents

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the Santa Clarita City Council soon heading into summer recess, the city has a full slate of business set for Tuesday’s meeting, including a partnership to promote public safety, transportation and legislative recommendations.

The council is scheduled to consider a partnership with Ring Doorbell and Camera Rebate Program, through which residents could receive a $100 subsidy to purchase a linked doorbell and camera on a first-come, first-served basis. The program would allow 500 Santa Clarita households to qualify for the program if approved.

“In 2017, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported 384 residential burglaries in the city of Santa Clarita. To address the growing number of these residential burglaries, the city has been in contact with Ring Inc. to partner on their Ring Doorbell and Camera Rebate Program,” city documents said.

Ring Inc. products link a resident’s doorbell or camera to their smartphone or tablet when activated by the motion sensor or when someone rings the doorbell. Residents can then see, hear and speak to their visitors or intruders and additionally save the video file with their mobile device.

The city would give $25,000 of the funds, while Ring Inc. would give the other half, according to city documents.

Each chosen household will have the opportunity to receive a $100 discount code for doorbell-camera models that range from $199-$249. Residents would have to pay $30 per year in order to record and save the footage on the Ring mobile app.

The incentive to implement the program comes from an increase of crime rates attributed to Assembly Bill 109, Proposition 47 and Proposition 57, according to city documents. Prop. 47 and Prop. 57 reduced certain non-violent felonies to misdemeanors and hastened the release of some nonviolent offenders from prisons after their approval by voters over the last few years. A.B. 109 concerns the county’s compliance with prison realignment.

Another item is a call for a citywide Systemic Safety Analysis Report program for pedestrian and bicycle collisions. The city would hire consultants to analyze the factors for such accidents and develop countermeasures in response.

The council also plans to vote on a construction project to add a westbound left-turn lane at the Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue intersection, for traffic circulation.

Stances to support various state legislation would also be officially approved.

The bills are:

Assembly Bill 1734, which extends the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program for five additional fiscal years

A.B. 1734’s counterpart Senate Bill 951

A.B. 3162, which makes changes to the licensing process of alcoholism and drug abuse recovery and treatment

Senate Bill 1317, which addresses guidelines on reporting unlicensed residential alcoholism or drug abuse treatment facilities to the State Legislature

Also on the agenda for approval are renewals of contracts such as Santa Clarita Public Library’s integrated library system Polaris, and repairs to the Santa Clarita Metrolink station.

The council would also formally announce its next general election that is set for Nov. 6, in which Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean and Councilman Bill Miranda are up for re-election.

In its hearings, the council plans to discuss its budget and fee schedule for the next fiscal year, which will address the city’s spending, as well as how the city plans to create the revenue for city services and programming.

The council is scheduled to take its summer recess after the July 10 meeting and will resume meeting Aug. 28.