COC’s largest class celebrates graduation day

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The largest graduating class in the 44-year history of College of the Canyons gathered in the Honor Grove at Friday’s commencement ceremony to celebrate an important academic milestone.

Families, friends and college faculty were all on hand to witness the presentation of diplomas and certificates to the more than 2,000 graduates who crossed the stage during Friday’s ceremony.

Speakers addressed topics pertinent to life after graduation.

“You’re creative, courageous and confident,” COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook said to the thousands in attendance. “You’re full of ideas and motivation. You have everything you need to be successful.”

Students were told by the chancellor to continue forward from the College of the Canyons thinking of themselves as the founder of a small startup poised for big things.

“You are the next innovators, entrepreneurs and stars who will find a way to bring your ideas to light,” Van Hook said. “You guys are the dreamers that do and the ones who will create the future.”

More than 111 different majors were represented in the ceremony, and 165 students graduated with two or more degrees, according to college officials. Fifty students finished the year with perfect 4.0 GPAs, which granted them the status of valedictorians at the college.

Each graduating student had their name read aloud as they were invited on stage to take a picture and receive their diplomas from college officials.

After the final graduate’s name was read, vuvuzelas and cheers filled the air as students exited the honor grove to the tune of “Hit The Road Jack.”

“Ten years from now, I’m confident you’ll look back and be proud of what you started at College of the Canyons,” Van Hook said. “Class of 2018, go out there and dream it and do it and enjoy every minute of your special life.”