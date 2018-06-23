Community shows support for local child with rare disorder

By Skylar Barti

With volunteers dressed as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” and stormtroopers from “Star Wars,” along with kids playing tambourines with a live band, Route 66 Classic Grill brought together a community with fun and smiles to help a boy diagnosed with a rare disorder.

Six year-old Carter Sarker was diagnosed with the rare degenerative disorder Sanfilippo. The genetic disorder causes children, on average, to lose their speech around the age of five before losing their hearing, ability to walk, developing muscle pains, experiencing seizures and then ultimately passing away in their mid- to late-teens, according to his mother, Jennifer Sarkar.

Carter’s former preschool teacher and family friend Monika Rasaei help set up the event at Route 66 in about a month after the family’s GoFundMe page went live. Over 55 donators sent in items that went up for silent auction with items ranging from IHOP gift cards to Magic Mountain tickets, Rasaei said.

“This is all our community coming together,” Rasaei explained. “When the Sarkar family came out with the video, we had this idea to set up an event to help somehow. We had never done something like this before. We reached out to mom Facebook groups and had all these people that came forward to help.”

Money raised from the event went directly to helping the Sarkar family reach their $1 million goal that will go directly to the Cure Sanfilippo foundation that is funding an enzyme replacement therapy that could give Carter the chance to live a full life.

“It means the world to us that everyone is taking time out of their very busy days to help us out, it means the world,” Samir said. “Everyday is tough, everyday is not like this, he goes through a lot of different regressions. I feel like for us personally we try to focus on the positive.”

That positivity could be a result of the $743,000 raised so far through their donation page.

“As a parent he looks just fine, but you know he’s not,” Samir said. “And you know unfortunately he’s dying little by little, it breaks our heart everyday. But we push through it and we make sure that we stay positive. He should have the opportunity to live a full life, or live longer than this disease would let him. That drives us but getting to meet all his friends and all the kids we already lost this year.”

Sixteen children have died as a result of Sanfilippo this year, according to Samir. It is through trials like that of the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation that he hopes to no longer lose any more “unicorns” as he calls them.

“My wife is amazing in so many different ways, she came up with this campaign,” Samir explained. “What we started noticing was it’s very difficult to approach people with devastating news. So she came up with the mascot and the slogan save the unicorn.”

The original donation campaign has been extended until Jun 30 to help ensure that the Sarkar’s hit their $1 million goal. Rasaei hopes to pushed the meter further by raising at least $10,000 with the Route 66 event.

Those who wish to support the family can still donate at www.savingcarter.com until the end of the month.

“These are amazing children, who are magical and deserve a chance at life,” said Samir. “When you meet them they’re beautiful and just so funny. The fact that their light gets turned off quickly is not okay.”