Cops seize meth, fake money, burglary tools in traffic stop

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Deputies reported finding counterfeit money, meth, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and someone else’s ID during a routine traffic stop on a pair of out-of-towners this week.

A man and a woman, both unemployed residents of Long Beach, were arrested on felony changes at about 3 p.m. Monday after deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop on the 23000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, just east of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to station officials.

“They learned that the driver was driving on a suspended driver’s license,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The male suspect, 29, was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, possessing counterfeit money and driving on a suspended license.

The female suspect, 34, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft charges and providing false identification to a peace officer.

