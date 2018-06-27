Dog killed, motorcyclist hurt in Sierra Highway collision

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A dog is dead and a motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after the two collided on Sierra Highway about a half-mile south of Sand Canyon Road.

The traffic collision happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene six minutes after receiving the call and immediately requested Advanced Life Support, Fire Department Supervisor Art Marrujo said.

“One patient was taken to the Henry Mayo (Newhall) Hospital,” he said.

California Highway Patrol officers notified officers of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

“The dog was confirmed to have been killed,” CHP Officer Eric Priessman said.

Don Belton, spokeswoman for Animal Control, described the dog as a “black Labrador retriever mixed” breed.

“What we’re doing right now is trying to locate the owner,” she said.”No one knows how it happened.”

Motorcyclists have to take great care on the road, Priessman said.

“On a motorcycle you need to be doubly careful,” he said. “Something that may not adversely affect a car may have serious consequences for someone on a motorcycle.”

