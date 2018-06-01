Driver in fatal Fillmore traffic collision arrested on suspicion of murder

News release issued by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
A Fillmore resident was arrested late Thursday for murder after investigators learned that the fatal traffic collision he caused resulted from an intentional act.
Eduardo Robles was traveling westbound on S/R 126 in a gray Honda sedan Thursday afternoon when he intentionally accelerated his vehicle into the back of another passenger car.
That car spun into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a tractor trailer.
The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer and Robles’ passenger were injured in the collision and taken to a local hospital.
Robles was booked on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, and is being held at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura in lieu of $700,000 bail.
S/R 126 was closed in both directions for several hours Thursday while detectives and traffic investigators examined the scene.
