Einstein Academy and students say farewell

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The Albert Einstein Academy hosted its final promotion on Friday as the school honored its sixth-grade students who will move on to middle school in the coming year.

Parents and siblings congregated inside The Centre to see their loved ones recieve

certificates of recognition during an emotional promotion ceremony which featured laughs and music as the graduates performed at the conclusion of the ceremony.

“Today celebration is something you’ve truly earned,” Willingness to listen, kindness And unlimited potential continues to represent what an AEA scholar is about.

Prior to the event, students shared their enthusiasm with each other outside as they admired each other’s leis and formal attire while they enjoyed cake.

Despite the ceremony being an emotional farewell, there were certainly more laughs than tears at the ceremony.

A slideshow highlighted students’ experiences from the past year before various awards were given to the sixth-graders who exemplified model behavior, great grades and outstanding character throughout the year.

“This team, this community will never forget your efforts as we near the finish line here,” Principal Raffi Martinian said. “Thanks for being leaders of your school sixth-grade graduates.”

The celebration follows a previous announcement saying the Einstein Academy would relinquish its charter to the Acton Agua Dulce Unified School District effective June 30.

The Hart district, which approved a charter for Einstein Academy’s high school more than four years ago, has also denied a renewal of the charter due to concerns about the charter school’s governing structure and finances, which included two delinquent audits, $4 million in deficits and negative working capital of more than $3 million.

The move came after years of concerns about the charter school’s finances, which had been questioned by the Newhall and Saugus Union school districts, both of which had turned down Einstein Academy for charter school approval.

Officials did not directly speak on the school’s trials and tribulations during the ceremony, but multiple student speakers did.

“We’ve had a difficult year,” graduate Aaron Quevedo said, before he thanked the multiple teachers who made his experience as an Einstein rocket memorable.

“We perservered through drama and the loss of teachers,” student Tiannah Gonzalez said. “But we’ve learned through those mistakes.”

She shared that her favorite parts of the year were organizing a student assembly and a trip to catalina.

“We built something great here together,” Martinian said. “You will always be an AEA scholar and we’ll always remember your time here.”