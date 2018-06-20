Elephants Disappearing from California
Olga’s friend Pam and her circus elephant. Courtesy photo
By Signal Contributor
4 mins ago

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

This photo is of my friend Pam who has ties to a circus. The owners of these elephants love their pet performers and treat them with much kindness. However; due to PETA activists and their protests of elephant performers, these owners had to leave California and move with their beloved pets to a huge ranch in Texas.

In case you were wondering, elephants live about 45-56+ years.

