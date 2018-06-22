Fatal Highway 14 crash under investigation

By Perry Smith

16 mins ago

Video by Austin Dave

California Highway Patrol officers are on scene investigating a fatal collision involving a sedan that crashed into a big rig on Highway 14, just after midnight Friday.

The collision was reported on the shoulder of the southbound lanes, just north of Golden Valley Road, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol.

A sedan collided into the rear of a big rig that was parked on the shoulder at approximately 12:17 a.m.

“The (driver of the sedan) was pronounced dead at (12:34 a.m.),” Kimball said. The man wasn’t identified, Kimball said, adding the initial report noted he was a male Hispanic adult.

Fire officials received a call at approximately 12:18 regarding the crash, according to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No one was transported from the scene.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation by officers as of about 215 a.m. Friday.