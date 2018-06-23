“Canyon” Fire burns near Lake Piru

By Skylar Barti

17 mins ago

5 SHARES Share Tweet

A fire was reported off of Piru Canyon road near Lake Piru just west of Castaic, fire officials say.

Called the Canyon Fire, the blaze was reported at 5:13 p.m. and has grown to 25 acres, according to Captain Steve Swindle with the Ventura County Fire Department.

Los Padres National Forest is handling the response to the fire with VCFD assisting, according to Swindle. The Signal attempted to reach out to LPF for more information but was unable to make contact.