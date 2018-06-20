Four detained after report of burglary in Saugus

By Jim Holt

6 mins ago

Four people were detained, at least one at gunpoint, by local sheriff’s deputies investigating a suspected burglary in Saugus on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road for reports of a burglary.

“We are detaining four on a possible burglary,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff said.

The suspects — two men, two women — were detained while deputies checked the car they were in.

“The vehicle came back as stolen,” Mohrhoff said, noting deputies were still investigating.

While the probe was underway, occupants of one nearby medical facility reported on social media that they were in “lockdown” mode.

