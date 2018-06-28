Four Foothill League softball players earn All-CIF honors

By Haley Sawyer

For Santa Clarita Valley softball players, the sport never stops.

The high school softball season has already transitioned into the travel softball season, but the reminder of a successful Foothill League season appeared on Monday when the All-CIF softball teams were released.

Saugus softball’s Libbie McMahan was in the car and on her way to a travel ball tournament in Colorado when her mom woke her up from a nap to tell her that she had made the Division 1 list.

“She said I woke up and I was like, ‘what,’” McMahan said.

The weary softball traveler quickly became excited. After a sophomore year that included 19 RBIs, four home runs and a commitment to University of California, Davis, the All-CIF nod was the perfect way to end McMahan’s season.

“I was a lot more confident. I wasn’t as nervous as my freshman year,” McMahan said. “It was really intimidating, but this year I came in comfortable not knowing that I had a spot on the team, but I came in knowing that this was my year and I’m going to do it and everything was going to play out.”

Joining McMahan on the Division 1 list is Hart’s Brooke Marquez.

Marquez, a University of Notre Dame commit, led the Indians with 43 hits and had a total of 14 multi-hit games in her junior campaign.

Gianna Lombardi of West Ranch earned a spot on the Division 2 list after logging 39 hits in 80 appearances at the plate.

“Pretty much trying to be a good teammate and trying to think about what would be best for the team in the situation that I was in,” Lombardi said of her focus this season. “Just making sure every time I went up to bat or try to make a play or anything, just having my teammates in mind.”

The performances of Lombardi, Marquez and McMahan are an indicator of the talent we’ll continue to see in the coming Foothill League seasons.

“I think the upcoming talent is going to be pretty good,” McMahan said. “We have to look out for most of the other schools and have a good plan for what they have to come.”

Valencia pitcher Shea O’Leary was the only senior in the Foothill League to receive All-CIF honors, making the Division 1 list.

O’Leary was the go-to girl in the circle for the Vikings, who went undefeated at 10-0 and won the Foothill League title. The Texas commit finished the season with a 1.30 ERA while recording 288 strikeouts in 214.67 innings.