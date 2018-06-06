48 From Grace Baptist Church Visit Israel
Grace Baptist Church goes to Israel. Courtesy photo
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

Pastor David Hegg led a group of 48 from Grace Baptist Church to Israel to visit Biblical Sites and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel as a state this past month. Picture was taken on the “Southern Steps” that in Bible times lead to the Temple Mount.

