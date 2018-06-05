Hollywood hits Santa Clarita Valley prom

By Brennon Dixson

Superstar students were given a special night last Friday as volunteers organized a prom that offered special-needs students in the Santa Clarita Valley a memorable lifetime experience.

“We’ve been doing it for three years now in the rec by the Aquatic Center,” pastor Kevin Pisano said, “but this year we partnered with Crossroads Church,” where the group made use of the auditorium.

The event’s theme this year was “Hollywood,” Pisano said, “so students were given a limousine ride around the building to a red carpet.” As they walked the red carpet, hyped “paparazzi” awaited them with cheers, signs and words of encouragement.

“The reason we do this is because a lot of times the special needs community gets cast aside,” Pisano explained. “So we wanted to have a time for them be seen, known, loved and cared for and to let them know they are special.”

Attendees had a chance to have their hair and makeup done before boutineers and corsages were passed out.

Students were paired with dates, or volunteers from FunLife, which is a club for high schoolers with special needs, and prom couples enjoyed photo booths where “they got to come and have an amazing time,” Pisano said.

“It was super fun,” he added, and it certainly was a night to remember.