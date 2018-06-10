Homicide investigating body found in Canyon Country

By Skylar Barti

59 mins ago

109 SHARES Share Tweet

2:05 p.m. update: Officials with the Los Angeles county Coroner’s office has been called out to the scene at 1:21 p.m., according to Rudy Molano with the Coroner’s office.

A body has been found in Canyon County in the riverbed by Camp Plenty Road, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide official.

Sheriff’s investigators received the call about a dead body at 11:50 a.m from the local Sheriff’s Station, according to Chris Fernandez with the Homicide Bureau. The scene is part of an active investigation.

A call went out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department for a rescue at 11:12 a.m., according to fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims. Fire responders left the scene at 11:35 a.m. with no information available to fire dispatch officials regarding the details of the call, she said.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.