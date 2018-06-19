Knight makes statement on separating children at border

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, condemned the actions of the Trump administration Tuesday in a statement, in light of the recent controversy about immigration policy.

The statement comes in light of an April memorandum that mandated all illegal border crossings would be criminally prosecuted. As a result, thousands of children of immigrants who entered the country illegally have been taken from their parents at the border, sparking public outcry.

“I understand that our country’s immigration system is in dire need of reform and I absolutely oppose the practice of separating children from their parents at the border,” the congressman said. “Right now, I am actively working with my colleagues on legislation that would end this practice. Additionally, I am pursuing solutions that will strengthen security along the southern border as well as provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients.”

The legislation centering on that will be introduced in the next few days, Knight said, adding it’s not a comprehensive immigration bill. Its provisions center around families crossing the border staying with their children during the processing process.

Knight is currently waiting on the Legislative Council to formally introduce the bill with other representatives.

“(The issue) has risen to the forefront over the last month or so because of this general zero-tolerance policy,” he said. “We believe border security should be tightened. We believe in the rule of law, but we also believe you can do this humanely.”