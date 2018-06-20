Local Boy Scout Earns Rank of Eagle Scout

By Signal Contributor

By M.M. Murray, Canyon Country Community Contributor

On March 15, 2018 Mariano Malik Murray, son of Monte and Sharon Murray of Canyon Country achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Mariano has been a diligent member of Troop 303, in Canyon Country, for the past seven years, who met regularly at Mint Canyon Elementary School.

For his Eagle Scout Project, Mariano wanted to give back to the sport (and school) that he has loved for the past four years – Track and Field/Pole Vaulting at Canyon High School. The Pole Vaulting athletes are a close-knit family who occupy space on the backside of the track, and it was his desire and goal to provide an area that they could be proud of. With the help of volunteers and members from Troop 303, Mariano brought in and assembled a much needed bench where spectators are now able to sit and watch their athletes compete; installed a lower height pull up bar for their smaller pole vaulters, and renovated their badly weathered exercise tower making it safer and more aesthetically pleasing to the team/school and visitors to their field.

Mariano has successfully earned 30 merit badges, completed NYLT (National Youth Leadership training), JLT (Junior Leader Training), maintained various leadership positions in his troop where he has been an example to younger boy scouts. Mariano has attended numerous Boy Scout camps and attended countless weekend outings.

Mariano is a senior, honor student at Canyon High School. His plans are to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York in pursuit of Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering. Mariano’s persistent progress through the ranks of scouting to achieve the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout demonstrates his determination to prepare himself for a meaningful, productive role in society.

Mariano’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor took place on June 3 at Pinetree Community Elementary School.