Man plucked from cliffside to safety after plunges over the side

By Jim Holt

6 mins ago

A man whose car plunged over a cliff off of Sand Canyon Road was plucked to safety by cliff-rappelling firefighters as he clung to the side of the embankment.

Shortly before 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, a motorist drove over a cliff off of Sand Canyon, about a mile and a half south of Placerita Canyon Road, near Mile Marker 6.

“This call was for a vehicle over the side,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters from Fire Stations 123, 107 and 73 were dispatched immediately to the scene.

Firefighters with the Angeles National Forest also responded to the call.

What they found was “someone was 100 feet over the side,” said Flores.

Using ropes, they rapelled down the cliffside to rescue the motorist, according to one witness.

The rescued man was able to walk with firefighters to a waiting ambulance.

“We had one patient transferred to a local hospital,” an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The rescued man, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken by an ambulance to a hospital.

